Hurricane season may start early

(FOX News) – With just over two weeks before the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are monitoring an area off Florida and the Bahamas where the first-named storm is forecast to develop by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has started issuing tropical outlooks for an area of low pressure expected several hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas late this week.

“This storm will be named Arthur,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends First.” “We do anticipate either a tropical or a subtropical storm to form this weekend.”

As of Wednesday, the NHC said that environmental conditions appear conducive for its gradual development.

Forecasters said there is a 70 percent chance that a subtropical depression or storm forms through the next five days while the system moves northeastward over the western Atlantic.

If the system acquires enough tropical characteristics to become a tropical or subtropical Storm, forecasters then will name it “Arthur.”

