(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking strong storms moving across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storms have the potential to pack a punch and deliver damaging winds and localized heavy downpours as they track south and east towards the Queen City. Look to see a marginal risk for severe weather for the Carolinas today.

Temperature wise, we’ll peak slightly below normal in the upper 80s with overnight lows dipping into the low 70s.

With today’s cold front stalling out over the I-85 corridor we can see an active pattern last into the weekend. The 80s will stick around as well before the 90s return by Tuesday of next week.