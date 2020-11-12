Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County collapses live on-air

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a scary moment for FOX 46 Charlotte crew members as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air.

FOX 46 Reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

FOX 46’s crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

**Live news conference from Alexander County officials below**

The Carolinas continue to get hammered with heavy rain as a slow-moving cold front crosses the region. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for several counties in the FOX 46 viewing area including, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Wilkes.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for areas in Catawba County where local emergency management officials are reporting flooded roads, water rescues, and evacuations. The most threatened areas include Lyle Creek, Snow Creek, and Falling Creek. Other areas could see threatening flooding as well.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, if the front slows even more. The heavier rain will move out by lunchtime or so, but lighter showers will linger through the afternoon.

The rain will eventually clear by Thursday evening and the skies will clear into Friday morning.

