Here’s the top 5 weather events in the Carolinas from 2021

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – From flooding to severe drought, 2021 was a year of extremes in the Carolinas.

On February 15, in Eastern North Carolina, a powerful EF-3 tornado developed in Brunswick County. It caused severe damage to homes in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood. The tornado cut a 22 mile-long path with wind speeds up to 160 miles an hour. Three people died and ten were injured.

On August 17, one day after Tropical Storm Fred made landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast, outer bands from the storm moved inland and into the Carolinas. A record 36 tornado warnings were issued that day by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg. The worst of the damage happened in Iredell and Alexander counties after an EF-1 tornado touched down with winds up to 110 miles an hour. The storm damaged some homes and brought down trees. No one was hurt.

That same day in Western North Carolina, the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred brought historic flooding to Haywood County, just west of Asheville. More than 20 inches of rain in some areas flooded roads and bridges and swamped homes and businesses. At one point, about 35 people were reported missing. Six people, all from the town of Cruso, died in the flood.

In late July, smoke from wildfires out west created poor air quality here in the Carolinas. The jet stream carried the smoke all the way from the Western U.S. and Canada, prompting air quality warnings for parts of the Carolinas. Hazy skies were visible throughout the region.

On December 2, the weekly drought monitor was updated to show parts of the Carolinas in a severe drought. The lack of rain and windy weather led to increased fire danger.

Remains of a campfire turned into a wildfire on Pilot Mountain Thanksgiving weekend. The fire lasted for about two weeks, burning more than a thousand acres in Surry County.

A wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County burned more than 400 acres over several days. A burn ban was in effect for about a week in North Carolina.

One thing you didn’t hear much about this year — winter weather. While the mountains saw some decent snow at times, the rest of our area largely missed out. Less than half an inch fell at Charlotte.