Heavy rain creates hazardous conditions in the Charlotte area

Thursday will be the last day of steady and heavy rain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thursday will be the last day of steady and heavy rain before this wet pattern slowly shifts east of the viewing area.

We can expect less than one more inch of rainfall through this evening.

Heavy rain knocked down trees and power-lines on Randolph Road near Mint Museum Plaza between Laurel Avenue and Wendover Road.

On Friday, one more disturbance will rotate around the departing low and will move across the region keeping a smaller 40% chance for rain showers in the forecast.

We will see a return to more typical late spring weather over the weekend with humid and warm weather returning.

Memorial Day itself looks dry and great with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.   

Today: 80 percent showers. Hi: 71 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: 40 percent  showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 62

Saturday: 20 percent showers. Hi: 85 Lo: 65

