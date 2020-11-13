Gaston County preparing for rising waters as rivers expected to crest Friday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Gaston County emergency officials are keeping their eye on rising river levels.

Bill Melton, public information officer for Gaston County Emergency Management, said they were spared from severe weather today but expects flooding might be a problem soon.

“It’s supposed to crest tomorrow probably before lunch, about 14 feet, which puts it in the moderate flood stage,” Melton said.

Along 8th Avenue, near the Bennie Cunningham Bridge, caution signs are already staged near flood prone areas. Homes lining the South Fork Catawba River are also seeing water inch towards their properties.

“If you got boats, boat houses and so forth, now might be the time to move those assets to dry land,” Melton warned.

Floyd and Blackie’s Coffeehouse & Ice Cream carried on business as usual, despite river water spewing into their parking lot.

“Once I walked out, I see the tree halfway underwater. It’s just crazy,” barista Julie Nester explained. “We try to make as much space as we can for customers, especially trying to get through the parking lot.”

County officials are urging people not to go in the water because you don’t know what could be in it.

