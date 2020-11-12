Flooding closes Freedom Park in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Freedom Park in Charlotte is closed until further notice as torrential rain pounds the area.
The Carolinas continue to get hammered with heavy rain as a slow-moving cold front crosses the region. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for several counties in the FOX 46 viewing area including, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Wilkes.
“I’ve never seen the flooding this bad here. The entire park is underwater,” FOX 46’s Brett Baldeck tweeted out on Thursday.
The rain was expected to taper off beginning Thursday afternoon. It will likely take longer for the water to recede.
