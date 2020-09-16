Flood-prone neighborhood in southeast Charlotte prepares for heavy rain from Sally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Southeast Charlotte neighbors and city crews were busy at work preparing for the heavy rain coming to our area due to Hurricane Sally.

Those who live in Sherwood Forest say anytime downpours hit Charlotte, their neighborhood is one of the first places that floods.

“Hoping we don’t lose power again because we always lose power if there’s a big storm,” neighbor Heather Peterson said.

Stormwater crews have been clearing debris from the creek, and say you can help them by checking for debris and getting it away from storm drains.

Nearby McMullen Creek at Addison Drive is known to flood. Neighbors also say a little tree trimming can go a long way.

“During Florence there were a lot of trees down, there were a lot of flooding, where you didn’t have power for a week,” said Peterson.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Stormwater Services has been cleaning out debris from area creeks and streams ahead of Hurricane Sally.

“Usually large trees big trees that have been in the water and things like that they will remove, so it does make a significant difference,” said John Wendel with Stormwater Services.

Crews found just over a dozen areas earlier this week where debris was blocking the waterway. Removing the debris from the creeks helps keep the roads from flooding.

“Once the rain starts, we can’t go into the creek for safety purposes and then we can’t go into the creek after the rain stops until the creek comes down to a good level,” Wendel said.

Peterson says the neighborhood is ready.

“The neighborhood is pretty vigilant if there’s anything blocking the storm drains they will take care of that and remove that,” she said.

Now they just wait for the storm.

If you know of a creek or stream in Mecklenburg County that has a big tree or any debris blocking it, call 311 and the county can send a crew out to help.

