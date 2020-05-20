Flash Flood Watch remains in effect with heavy rainfall expected throughout the day

Expect several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wednesday will be another very wet day as a large upper level low will linger over the Tennessee Valley Region today and tonight.

This pattern has the potential to produce significant rainfall and flooding over parts of the region, especially in the mountains and foothills.

The low will finally start to move away on Thursday and Thursday night.

By Friday chances for rain will taper off. This weekend looks promising with slim chances for scattered showers and highs back into the 80s.

Today: 100 percent showers. Hi: 61 Lo: 57

Tomorrow: 70 percent showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 59

Friday: 40 percent showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 63