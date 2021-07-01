Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes counties

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties through 5 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rain in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 1 and 2.5 inches had already fallen as of around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Flooding could occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses or anywhere with poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Remember to not drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.