(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Anson and Stanly counties Thursday, causing damage to barns and several homes.

Queen City News spoke with NWS meteorologists Friday, who said the tornado began in Anson County, near Polkton, before crossing the county line and into an area around Mt. Zion Church Road and fading out near a home.

“My first thought was ‘why’,” said Belinda McIntyre, who lives at a home that was damaged in Stanly County. “But then, I didn’t question. I was alive.”

McIntyre’s home suffered roof and porch damage, along with a storage shed being ripped off its foundation and now positioned vertically.

McIntyre was in the home as it was happening, hiding in a closet with her dog.

“It wasn’t the train sound people hear, but it was a lot of rain. And I could hear the tin getting ripped off the house,” said McIntyre.

Damage from the tornado did not appear to be extensive, but the homes and structures that did get hit suffered significant damage. No one was hurt during Thursday’s storms.

In Anson County, metal siding and roofing were strewn across a field on Wightman Church Road. There was also at least one home that suffered significant damage.