HIGH POINT, N.C. — Drone video captured by FOX8 photographers David Weatherly and Chris Weaver showed the damage after a possible tornado rolled through High Point on Thursday evening.

A Tornado Warning was issued for several counties in the FOX8 viewing area.

This storm system has already heavily impacted Deep South states. Alabama has seen several tornadoes, and tornadoes have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana.

No injuries have been reported.