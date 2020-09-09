Denver just experienced the earliest freeze on record

The temperature in Denver dropped so steep so quickly the city recorded the earliest freeze on record going back nearly 150 years, according to a report.

Denver’s temperature drop: from 93 degrees on Monday to 32 degrees on Tuesday — a tie with September 8, 1962.

The National Weather Service has recorded six other days since 1872 where the temperature dropped by 60 degrees or more in Denver, but they were all during the winter.

The latest plunge came after the city hit a record high of 101 degrees on Saturday, one of its hottest days ever in September. The current record low is 31 degrees on September 8, 1962.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information on this story, please click here.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: