Confirmed tornado touches down in Alexander County; damage reported

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A confirmed tornado touched down in Alexander County Monday morning, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

NWS reports that a tornado was on the ground near Smith Farm Road in Stony Point just after 11:32 a.m.

The storm reportedly entered Iredell County along Old Mountain Road, officials said.

According to Alexander County officials, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage, but numerous trees are down.

