CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire that heavily damaged a home in Concord is believed to have been started by a lightning strike Thursday, according to fire officials and the homeowner.

The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up in multiple counties and lasted for more than an hour.

The homeowner tells Queen City News his wife was home at the time of the incident. He credits his neighbors for helping and calling 9-1-1.

The official cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation at this time.