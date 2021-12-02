Charlotte now in ‘severe drought’; no rain chance until next week

Severe Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte and its surrounding areas are now in a “severe drought,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

As of Wednesday, Charlotte was nearly seven inches below the normal rainfall in the area. The area has seen a total of 33.53” of rain since January 1, well short of the normal 40.03”.

FOX 46 Meteorologist Ted Phaeton said there is no rain in the forecast through the weekend. A slight chance of rain returns Monday before a bigger chance arrives Wednesday.

The abnormally dry conditions have played a role in North Carolina’s burn ban.

Several wildfires are burning in the state, including a 1050-acre fire on Pilot Mountain and a 100-acre fire on Pogue Mountain.

