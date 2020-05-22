Charlotte-area drenched as more rain and wind in forecast could cause flooding, damage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday will be another Neighborhood Weather Alert Day with more showers and storms possible.

A good portion of the day will be quite with plenty of clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

As a disturbance moves through the region, we could see some severe weather later today and tonight. Heavy rain could lead to more flooding. Damaging winds, hail, or a brief isolated tornado are also a possibility. Stay with FOX 46 for the latest information.

The Memorial Day weekend will certainly feel like the unofficial start of summer! Highs will be back in the middle 80s along with a bit of humidity making it feel even warmer. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible, but a lot of the time this weekend should remain dry.



The unsettled weather pattern is expected to stick around through this next week, so keep the umbrella handy.



Friday: Mostly cloudy. PM scattered storms. Hi: 78



Tonight: Mostly cloudy; Strong/severe storms possible. Lo: 64



Saturday: Partly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 85 Lo: 66