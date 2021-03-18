ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The Tornado Watch has been issued for:

Mecklenburg County

Gaston County

Union County

Cabarrus County

Lancaster County, SC

York County, SC

Chester County, SC

The National Weather Service said the Tornado Watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

⚠️🌪️TORNADO WATCH until 6 PM includes Charlotte, southern Piedmont & Upstate SC



Threats include a few tornadoes, damaging winds to 60 mph, & large hail.



Have a plan in place NOW, so you can take action when warnings are issued later.#ncwx #scwx #fox46wx @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/1POczONtbw — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) March 18, 2021

We’ll have lots of wind shear, change in wind speed/direction with height, and some lift from the warm/moist air mass on Thursday. The greatest threat has shifted east Thursday morning because those ingredients most clearly come together over coastal Carolinas.

For us, this change means we may have fewer storms or less intense storms, but we are still expecting at least a handful of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Threats remain the same. Any storm that grows tall enough will be capable of damaging winds to 70 mph, quarter-size hail, and an isolated tornado. Have multiple ways to get warnings, stay weather aware with FOX 46 all day!