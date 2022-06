SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Red Cross is assisting two families displaced after large trees fell on their homes in Salisbury after storms.





The homes were located on Second Street in Spencer and on 15th Street in Salisbury.

Additional details were not provided, and it is unclear if there were any injuries.