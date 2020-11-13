11-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in North Carolina

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old drowned Thursday in Rolesville after last being seen in a creek amid torrential rains, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a drowning call just before 12:15 p.m. concerning a juvenile in the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way.

Police said the child was last seen near an adjacent overflowing creek in the neighborhood.

The child’s body was found around 1:30 p.m. in a creek near the 5700 block of Massey Branch Drive.

Yesterday’s flooding unfortunately has claimed several lives across our state. I am working with state and local officials and Emergency Management leaders and we will continue to provide assistance. Please be careful and evacuate if officials direct you to do so. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 13, 2020

The identity of the child or their parents will not be released, Rolesville police said.

No charges are being sought at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

