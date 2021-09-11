Sept. 11 then and now: See how Lower Manhattan has changed in 20 years

(WPIX) — A lot has changed across New York City in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. From the majestic rise of One World Trade Center and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum — built on the land where the original twin towers stood — to new hotels and restaurants in the area.
However, amid the ever-evolving cityscape of Manhattan, some businesses and structures have persevered, remaining nearly as they were before that fateful Tuesday in 2001.
Nexstar’s WPIX in New York went back to some locations photographers captured on 9/11, or in the weeks following, to see what things look like today. Use the slider tool on each image to compare “then” and “now.”
Manhattan skyline at night
Burger King turned NYPD HQ
Brooks Brothers
Washington Street near ground zero
Blocks away from ground zero
Ground zero makeshift break spot
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Manhattan’s Financial District
Skyline from Brooklyn
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts