Flags of Remembrance: Volunteers place nearly 3,000 flags in Uptown park to honor 9/11 victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Volunteers in Charlotte placed 2,977 flags in Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Friday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
The “Flags of Remembrance”, presented by the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation, placed the flags in the shape of the Twin Towers.
Each flag has an attached photo card of each victim of the attacks.
Saturday marks 20 years since the unforgettable attacks in 2001.
