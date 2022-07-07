Google trends show searches for ‘vasectomy near me’ are at an all-time high in North Carolina.

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade is prompting an increase in requests for vasectomies.

The procedure is a form of male birth control that is extremely effective at preventing pregnancy.

“It’s just really upsetting that more guys aren’t upset about this, you know?” Jordan Castro said.

When it comes to reproductive procedures, women have been in the spotlight of the conversation, but now more men are taking measures into their own hands.

“There are not really complications for men with it, so I felt like it was a pretty good decision,” Castro said.

Back in September, Castro got a vasectomy in his home state of Texas. He said the idea spurred from a conversation with his then partner, who at the time decided to get off birth control.

“I had got it done before it was overturned, but it definitely played a part in me posting it,” Castro said.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision, Castro’s post on Facebook sharing his experience went viral.

“So many guys reached out to me, pretty much inquiring or saying that they got the procedure done because they didn’t even know how cheap it was, they didn’t know that insurance covered it, they didn’t know that it was a very minuscule procedure, it’s just a little cut and that’s it and maybe a couple weeks of swelling,” Castro said.

In recent weeks, requests for vasectomies have increased across the nation, not only in states where they are banned or restricted.

Google trends show searches for ‘vasectomy near me’ are at an all-time high in North Carolina.

“We have seen an increased demand for vasectomies since the ruling,” Duke Health Urologist Dr. Karen Baker said.

She says the majority of those getting the procedure are past their reproductive years, but with more younger men showing interest, it is important to know that what happens inside the doctor’s office could be permanent.

“There are procedures that can attempt to undo it, but they are not typically covered by insurance. It can be expensive, not all urologists do them, and there is no guarantee that it will necessarily work,” Dr. Baker said.