CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Right now, the country is fiercely debating a decision one Charlottean has made three times.

“You sometimes wonder, ‘did I make the right decision?’” the woman told Queen City News.

The mother of three says each abortion she had was a tough decision; especially her third one.

“The relationship was not the greatest at the time,” she said. “We both kind of made the decision. We both definitely feel very, very bad about it,” she continued, “We are still together today and thank God gave us another opportunity and we have a seven-year-old and we say there must’ve been a reason why he’s meant to be here.”

The woman who didn’t want to share her name says she believes in the right to choose.

“God gave us the choice to make right or wrong,” she said, “whatever you believe, and I feel like, you know, that’s something again I will have to deal with when it’s my time.”

Fifteen minutes down the road, Queen City News met Charlotte couple Liz and Tim Koerschgen who will never forget the day a woman gave her son to them to raise as their own.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Liz said. “I always tell people that for a long time I didn’t think I would have that chance and now we have this very busy little boy that keeps our life interesting.”

What started out as a closed adoption turned into a friendship with their son’s birth mom who checks in about once a week.

“I wanted to be able to tell my son as much as I possibly can about this wonderful woman that made the biggest decision in his life,” Liz said.

While the Supreme Court weighs whether or not to overturn Roe V. Wade, Americans once again are challenged with putting themselves in someone else’s shoes.

“It’s so important to offer support and love to these women that are making very, very difficult decisions,” Liz said.