SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A South Carolina lawmaker who voted for a bill to ban abortions at six weeks said this week that any further bans — including an outright prohibition on abortion — would need “significant changes.”

State Rep. Neal Collins, a Republican from Pickens County, made the statements during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday surrounding the discussion of a bill to ban abortions statewide.

The bill, as it currently stands, would not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

Collins relayed his concerns following a discussion with a doctor, which he spoke about to the committee.

Collins noted the discussion with the doctor involved a 19-year-old who had become pregnant and whose water broke at 15 weeks, with the fetus not considered viable.

After the state’s six-week abortion ban went into effect, which Collins voted for, Collins said the woman could not get access to a procedure to end the pregnancy because the fetus still had a heartbeat.

Collins said lawyers had warned doctors of legal trouble due to the new law.

“They discharged the 19-year-old,” said Collins. “First, they told her she was going to pass this fetus in the toilet; she’s going to have to deal with it on her own. And then there’s a greater than 50% chance she’s going to lose her uterus. There’s a 10% chance she will develop sepsis and, herself, die.”

Collins noted that the woman could only get a procedure some two weeks later, after the fetus’s heartbeat stopped.

South Carolina is one of several states that have or are looking at total bans on abortion due to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Democrats, who are against prohibiting abortion, noted their reasoning.

“No 10-year-old girl that’s raped should be forced to have a baby,” said State Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat from Colleton County.

Republicans said the issue has been discussed at length and noted that discussion should now continue on the house floor.

“This is a starting process, with a number of issues that need to be debated and considered, as part of this bill, including the exceptions to the existing law,” said State Rep. Weston Newton, a Republican from Beaufort County.

On Tuesday, the bill passed a favorable roll call vote in the House Judiciary Committee.

On the vote, State Rep. Brandon Newton told Queen City News, “The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill that the House will use as a starting point in the coming weeks to end abortion as a form of birth control. An issue that I want to protect as we take up this bill are to protect access to contraception and IVF treatments. I am going to look at all amendments to see how they are drafted and what their impact could be. The issue is too important to make blanket statements or positions until we know exactly what we are voting on.”

The law will likely lead to more people seeking access to abortion out of state, particularly in North Carolina, where abortion laws are currently less restrictive.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic told Queen City News Thursday that the number of out-of-state patients has tripled, noting that 35% of patients were from outside North Carolina in July, compared with 14% in June. The organization said they expect the number of out-of-state patients to remain high.