CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One week after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden met with a group of Democratic governors to discuss ways of protecting access to reproductive healthcare.

One of those lawmakers was North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

“Your zip code should not determine your rights,” Gov. Cooper said.

In North Carolina, as abortion remains legal, Gov. Cooper said providers are seeing an uptick of patients crossing state borders for care.

According to Planned Parenthood, Gov. Cooper said clinics in North Carolina have scheduled 192 patients from out-of-state for next week alone.

“That means about 10,000 extra patients from out of state coming to North Carolina in the next year, mostly from states that have bans or tighter restrictions. And those Mr. President are just the numbers from Planned Parenthood. That doesn’t include our state’s other trusted providers, so we know those numbers are going to be a lot higher,” Gov. Cooper explained.

On a federal level, President Biden said he is working with attorney’s general offices to protect women seeking treatment outside of their home state.

“We are going to do everything within the power of the Federal Government to make sure that any attempt to obstruct anything from travel from access to medicine does not occur,” Pres. Biden said.

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina has passed a law that prevents obstructing access to clinics.

He said measures like that are only possible with enough Democratic state legislators to sustain his vetoes. He said his mission moving forward is to maintain the Democratic majority in North Carolina and push to elect more Democratic governors country-wide.

“Right now, Governors are the last line of defense, and they are also the first chance of progress, especially with the Supreme Court on such a destructive path,” Gov. Cooper said.