ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Vice President Mike Pence met with Lakewood Baptist Church members for a National Day of Prayer event.

The outspoken opponent on abortion rights focused much of his speech on how faith should guide the politcal choices Christian voters make.

“Thank you for unapologetically bringing scripture to questions of public policy,” said Republican State Senator Wes Climer in introducing Pence.

Pence talked with South Carolinians about how religion and leadership go hand in hand, especially around the question of abortion.

“Let’s also pray the five justices listed have courage in their conviction,” said Pence.

Pence said he’s proud three of the five justices who indicated that they may overturn Roe vs. Wade were appointed in the Trump administration.

“I think the opportunity we have today with the potentional that the Supreme Court can overturn Roe vs. Wade is really a fresh start on the question of life in every state in the country,” said Pence.

Leaders on both sides of the issue hope it spurs more voters to participate in the midterm elections.

Political analysts say abortion rights, while frequently talked about, may not be the number one issue driving voters to the polls.

“Usually in a midterm election, people vote about how they are feeling on things going on in their lives,” said Karen Tumulty, Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor, “This year, higher prices, lingering COVID-19, and the referendum on the party in power.”

Experts think this week’s discussions will make voters really consider their motivation for casting a ballot.

“I think we’re living in the end times. I believe that, and we need Godly people,” said Pence supporter Aurore Comire.

“All you hear anymore is bad stuff so to be here and have them up front, proclaiming the gospel, saying ‘prayer is powerful’ is just awesome,” said Pence supporter Annie Klipa.

Republican leaders say South Carolina would likely ban abortions should the Supreme Court’s draft decision become final. Pence says he’ll champion any anti-abortion legislation.

“I really do believe when it comes to the issues nearest and dearest to the American people, like the sanctity of human life, that those are best decided by the people and their elected representatives,” said Pence.

Pence will be in Spartanburg on Thursday evening. He’s a key speaker for the Carolina Pregancy Center’s Spring fundraiser. Organizers say they planned the event back in the fall, but are excited to hear what Pence has to say today after the bombshell news from the high court.