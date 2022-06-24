(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republican state leaders in North Carolina are pushing for a ban on nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, wrote to Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat.

They’re asking him to ask the federal court to restore a state law, which banned almost all abortions after 20 weeks, showing they’re willingness to act through the courts.

If they go through the legislature, the Democratic governor will veto any abortion ban.

Friday’s historic decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade is already having an impact in North Carolina.

“You’re going to have more and more women coming from out of state to get an abortion in North Carolina,” said Dr. Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College.

And things are also set to heat up politically.

“It may not just play out at the ballot box in terms of passing pro-life or pro-choice legislation, but I think it’s going to accelerate the culture wars that are in this country, and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” said Dr. Roberts.

State Senator Natasha Marcus, a Democrat representing Mecklenburg County, has filed a bill to codify the protection of Roe and maintain what she calls the “status quo” in North Carolina.

“We cannot allow our state to slide backwards on a decision as fundamental as whether or not you have to have a forced pregnancy or not,” said Sen. Marcus.

State Representative Jeffrey McNeely, a Republican representing Iredell County, does not believe there’s any rush for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass any abortion ban during the upcoming Special Session in Raleigh.

“I think this is something that’s going to take a little bit of time to make sure that we get it right. I don’t think we can get this done in two-weeks-time,” said Rep. McNeely.

Representative McNeely adds that he could make exceptions for abortions in cases of rape or incest or when a mother’s life is in jeopardy, and he also adds that if the state puts in an abortion ban, they’re going to also have to make adoptions more affordable and accessible.

He says it’s a two-part equation.