NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade were pouring in Friday across North Carolina, with polar opposite opinions between Republicans and Democrats.

There are two different camps in the State of North Carolina. Republicans are celebrating this ruling as a milestone victory for human life, and Democrats are devastated that a previously constitutional right for women has been taken away and left for states to decide.

North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement, “For 50 years women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away.”

Gov. Cooper’s statement on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/fb0hLIEMHo — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 24, 2022

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson called for action in his statement saying, “Here in North Carolina it would be cause for work, not celebration. Currently, in North Carolina, abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is unacceptable. That is why I am calling on the General Assembly to act.”

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson Releases Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization pic.twitter.com/fDIgOtLtlO — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) June 24, 2022

Queen City News spoke with both Democrats and Republicans from North Carolina’s General Assembly on Friday to get their take on the historic ruling.

“We have to date not passed a trigger law that immediately makes abortion illegal or criminalized as we’ve seen in other states. So that’s the good news. The bad news is we are precariously close to having a law as we’ve seen in Texas and other places passed here in North Carolina,” Sen. Natasha Marcus (D) said.

“We will examine this issue very closely. But I feel like there’s a strong sentiment that we’ve definitely anti-abortion, and probably life. So I think we will legislate in that way. I do not know what the final legislation looks like at this point in time. But I do feel like it will have that flavor,” Sen. Jeff McNeely (R) said.

Right now, if Republicans in the General Assembly were to try to pass legislation that was too extreme, it would get vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The only way they could override Cooper’s veto is if they have a super majority, and they’re one seat away, at least in the Senate, from having that.