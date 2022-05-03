(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the discussion around abortion rights heats up across the nation, responses from corporate America grow.

“I think corporations had to wrestle with the issue of corporate responsibility for decades,” UNC Charlotte Economics Professor Ted Amato said.

Companies like Yelp, Uber, Lyft, and Apple are pushing back on abortion restrictions.

Amazon announced it would cover $4,000 a year to employees who need to travel out of state for abortion treatments.

“That certainly has potential upside to the company in terms of customers and employees who favor that position, but there is also a downside, because those same companies may well have both customers and employees who are troubled by that stand,” Amato said.

He says there are two opposing views on how businesses should approach political issues. The first is to stay out of politics altogether and avoid polarizing topics. Amato says the other perspective is that corporations are to use their power for good.

“Recently, I think stakeholders have wanted corporations to support not just sort of broadly supported social issues, but they also want them to start taking from stances that have some political ramifications. I think corporations view that as really being a mind-field,” Amato said.

In March, Florida lawmakers banned discussions of sexual orientation in public schools. After a push from its employees, Disney publicly criticized the law and put a pause on all political donations in the state.

“As labor markets tighten and the competition to get really good employees increases, I think that corporations will really need in the corporate social responsibility area to serve both of those,” Amato said.