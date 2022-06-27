DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doctors at Duke University Health are concerned that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have a negative impact on healthcare.

Doctors say they have many questions about what the ruling means about when and if they can intervene and save a mom’s life, if it is in jeopardy in those states that now have abortion bans or restrictions, and there are other concerns in states without bans.

“We’re all in crisis mode right now, trying to figure out how we provide the care that’s safe and right for our patients,” said Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN and associate professor at Duke.

OB-GYN doctors at Duke University Health are worried about the impact on reproductive care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Other people will resort to unsafe means for abortion, that means we are going to be seeing more people in our emergency departments or in our clinics who have incomplete abortions or infections and may have complications related to that,” said Dr. Jonas Swartz, an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Gray also worries about fewer future doctors choosing obstetrics because of the risks they might face.

‘Will we be prosecuted for providing the care that’s right for our patient? If we have a patient and we live in a state where we can’t provide emergency care and we help them seek emergency care in another state, could we be prosecuted? These are real questions that may come up sooner than later,” said Dr. Gray

Neil Siegel, a law professor at Duke says some states may even try to prohibit pregnant women from traveling out of their state to get an abortion, and he believes states that ban abortions could also seek to criminally punish women who receive abortion pills through the internet via interstate shipment.

“These are not normal legal times. This does not happen very often that you have states trying to regulate conduct that takes place outside their own jurisdiction,” said Neil Siegel, a professor of law and political science at Duke University.