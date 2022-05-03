CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No matter how one may feel about abortion, the last day or so has been momentous, with both sides trying to figure out a path forward.

The drafted decision is something that was expected by those who support abortion.

“It was still shocking that this decision is coming down in a way that is so egregious,” said Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley.

But even for those on the other side of the issue, the shock has registered in a different way.

“I never thought it would come out of the Supreme Court,” said State Rep. Sandy McGarry, who is also the Lancaster County Republican Party Chair.

Expert weighs in on how corporations should address abortion rights

Queen City News reached out to both women on their own reactions to the drafted decision, which was leaked Monday night. The authenticity of the document was later confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The draft decision, if it stays, would essentially give abortion rights back to the states.

In North Carolina, there likely would not be an immediate change in state law, which–at its core–allows abortions up to 20 weeks (exceptions made for “substantial health” reasons), with a 72-hour wait between consultation and procedure.

However, Whitley notes that could change, depending on the makeup of the state government.

“We may have these rights preserved in North Carolina, but we are just one election away from having the rights of women taken away,” said Whitley.

In South Carolina, lawmakers passed what became known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” which outlawed abortions after six weeks. That law is currently under appeal.

“Personally, I would love to see a total ban and there’s a lot of people that would,” said McGarry. “I haven’t heard (that we will), but it could happen now.”

Abortion may also now turn into an issue that will bring people to the polls. Both sides, at this point, consider it a core issue.

“I received messages from close friends whose daughters want to get involved, daughters’ friends want to get involved,” said Whitley. “The majority of American people are on our side on this issue.”

At this point, McGarry agrees, but for a different reason.

“I think you’ll see a huge turnout from Republicans,” said McGarry. “(But) I can see it from both sides.”