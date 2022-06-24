CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Abortions have always been a polarizing topic in this nation and you don’t have to go far to find passionate demonstrations from both sides.

Queen City News was at a woman’s clinic in east Charlotte on Friday that saw dueling demonstrations moments after the decision came down from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The demonstrations Friday afternoon were peaceful. The east Charlotte location was one of several spots Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was keeping an eye out on Friday just in case anything got out of hand.

On one side, some celebrated the ruling, saying it’s a victory they have been waiting decades for while others condemned the ruling saying this essentially means that it’s more than abortion that’s at stake.

QCN made a point of getting both viewpoints Friday. There were some protesters trying to drown the others on the other side out, but each side made its point known.

“They’re not going to stop with abortion. It’s going to go with a lot of other things. And it’s forcing a monitory view on the rest of us,” Josh Michelle Carr said, who is for abortion rights.

“I believe all humans inside the womb and outside the womb should have equal protection,” Josh Kapples said, who is anti-abortion.

There are a lot of passionate opinions on this topic and the people who were out demonstrating on Friday were not the only people QCN spoke with. We had the chance to speak with the county’s Republican and Democratic parties on Friday’s ruling.

“I’m so happy, this is great news, but this is a call to action because, in North Carolina, this means we have to make some changes in North Carolina,” Mallory Finch said (Mecklenburg GOP).

The decision announced by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society is certain to ignite a political firestorm in the months to come.