SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The fallout from Friday’s Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade has led to a change in South Carolina law.

Monday evening, a judge lifted a ban on the Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected on a fetus, usually at around six weeks. Exceptions are made in cases of rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

The law is considered very restrictive, primarily because many people who become pregnant often do not realize they are until after that six-week mark.

Supporters of the legislation said this move has been a long time coming. In a tweet Monday night about the federal court ruling, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stated, in part, “countless unborn children will be saved because of this law.”

We’ve spent nearly a year and a half defending the Fetal Heartbeat Act in court. Finally, it has gone into effect in South Carolina. This is why Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is so important – countless unborn children will be saved because of this law. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 27, 2022

But what is next? That is a question both sides on the abortion debate in South Carolina have been trying to figure out.

“They only mean freedom, as it relates to themselves, as man. Not as it relates to women,” said State Rep. Todd Rutherford, the State House Minority Leader in a recent interview.

“I personally would love to see a total ban and there’s a lot of people that would,” said State Rep. Sandy McGarry, a Republican from Lancaster County.

Queen City News has been gathering comments from South Carolina state lawmakers since the draft decision was leaked in May.

Now, with Roe v. Wade officially overturned, several states have enacted trigger laws, or had other laws that could get passed approved either through legislative means or in the courts.

Medical providers noted that a near-total or total ban on abortions should not be considered, though some states have done this, primarily for health reasons.

“One circumstance are [sic] these medical circumstances where people need an abortion and there is already a carve out,” said Dr. Jonas Swartz of Duke Health. “There’s also cases where people have a fetal condition that is diagnosed at that point where it needs to be treated.”

The state lawmaker behind South Carolina’s version of the “Personhood Bill” told Queen City News Monday that he plans to file a bill that would be a “ban on abortion while allowing medical treatment for a woman whose life is in danger.”

The penalty for violating the Heartbeat Act is two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.