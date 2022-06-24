CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crowd had slowly built in front of the Mecklenburg County Government Center on Friday. Some say they were battling years before the Roe vs. Wade decision, and they can’t believe they will have to fight some more.

“I’m devastated and I feel that this is just an aberration,” said Diane Stevens from Charlotte. “This isn’t who the American people are.”

Many in the crowd say the decision to overturn Roe v Wade was not a surprise, but they are shocked. A speaker told the crowd it’s okay to cry, but then it is time to get mad.

“They have gotten people to focus on abortion when there are so many problems that we need to directly face,” said Samantha Turner, from Charlotte.

U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams was not on the list to speak, but Adams stopping by the rally to express her anger.

“To now have this law reversed after fifty years, shame on that Supreme Court,” added Adams.

The Congresswoman also told people how to change things in the nation’s capital.

“Change their minds about what they are doing, what’s wrong right now,” said Adams. “And if you can’t change their minds, dammit, get to the polls in November and change the policy makers.”

Some of the crowd took to the streets, marching through Uptown, and all saying the fight is not over.

“People have to organize,” said Stevens. “People have to be out voting, we just have to start at the grassroots.”

CMPD says 300 people demonstrated and marched in Uptown on Friday night following the Roe V. Wade SCOTUS decision.