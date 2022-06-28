COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Protests continue to erupt nationwide in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s abortion rights ruling.

On Tuesday afternoon abortion-rights protestors flooded into South Carolina’s Statehouse to make their voices heard. This comes after a judge ruled the State’s Fetal Heartbeat Law must go into effect.

“I’m of an age that I remember people dying from botched illegal abortions,” said Ann Maletic, a protestor at Tuesday’s event.

The six-week ban on abortion, also known as the Fetal Heartbeat Law, has been in the works for quite a while. It had been blocked by federal courts up until Friday morning when the High Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The bill does have exceptions, in cases of rape, incest, or when the mom’s life is at risk.

“Yesterday, the six-week ban on abortion became the law of the land in South Carolina. So the stakes are extremely high right now. And you see that in terms of the volume of the people who are out today who are outraged and who are ready to demand their rights,” said Ann Warner, the CEO of Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

Some anti-abortion protestors at the Statehouse say they are thrilled the bill finally went into law, but hope legislators go further to keep unborn children safe.

“Everybody deserves a right to live. It’s just like in the rape considerations, you know, you have the baby that is conceived out of an unfortunate, unfortunate situation. But then you don’t punish the child for the actions of the father. And so, you know, that’s why we’re here,” said Robert, an anti-abortion protestor.

Ann Warner, who organized the protest, is concerned the 6-week abortion ban won’t be the end of it for lawmakers in South Carolina.

“We need them to repeal that ban. And at the same time stop enacting or pushing any more restrictions on abortion access, we do expect to the elected officials will try to do that. And on the other side. We have people who are champions for reproductive rights in the general assembly who are fighting to affirm our rights,” Warner said.

One of those champions Warner was referring to is Representative Jermaine Johnson, who spoke to protestors in the Statehouse lobby today.

“This is not gonna stop abortion. This is gonna stop safe abortions, and you’re gonna lose women to this and you’re gonna lose a lot of constituents to this situation. And this is something that we have to make sure that we’re looking at, you know, in a special way that can save women’s lives,” Johnson said.

Lawmakers are supposed to come back in session in a couple of weeks to specifically address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.