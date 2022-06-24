SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “It means a loss of freedom.”

South Carolina is preparing for the impact of the Supreme Court’s overturn ruling on abortion rights. Party officials from York and Lancaster County have mixed emotions about the recent news.

“I didn’t know at first how I felt but the more I thought about it, I think it’s a great thing because with the less government interference with a lot of things that government needs to get their hands off of and put it back in the states hands because it’s more of a state issue than a federal government issue,” says Indian Land Republican Women’s Group President Joie Bier.

“So, what this means for women who unfortunately endure problematic pregnancies or ones that are not going to result in a sustainable child at the end of it, abortion is a health care procedure that saves those women’s lives,” says York County Democratic Party President John Kraljevich.

The Palmetto State doesn’t have a trigger law in place, however, Governor Henry McMaster filed a motion to make the Fetal Heartbeat Bill effective immediately.

“Indian Land it is, from the few people I’ve talked to, it really hits home for them, more of a religious basis, like religious freedom.” Bier said.