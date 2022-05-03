Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
67°
Charlotte
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Black History Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
Year In Review 2021
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Gutsy Play of the Game
Black and Blue Kickoff
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Roe vs Wade
NC reps take stances on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion
Top Roe vs Wade Headlines
Your questions about the Supreme Court and abortion …
Roberts orders probe into leak of abortion draft
Which states could eliminate abortion access?
Biden: Right to abortion ‘fundamental’
Supreme Court that rarely leaks does so now
GOP condemns leak of Supreme Court draft ruling
More Roe vs Wade
Gov. Cooper releases statement on Roe v. Wade news
Draft shows SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade: report
National News
Man loses 85 pounds making viral Stuft Nacho TikToks
25 flamingos dead after fox attack at National Zoo
US now considers Griner wrongfully detained
Roberts orders probe into leak of abortion draft
Which states could eliminate abortion access?
Military tracking a Russian vessel near Hawaii
Sheriff to officer with inmate: ‘Get back here’
Planet Fitness: Teens work out for free all summer
View All National News
Politics
NC reps take stances on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion
What’s next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster …
Roberts orders probe into leak of abortion draft
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights …
Which states could eliminate abortion access?
View All Politics
Local News
NC reps take stances on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion
Police searching for missing Charlotte woman
Baby taken at gunpoint in Lancaster found safe: Police
Stray afternoon showers, storms on Tuesday
Issues already with new Billy Graham Pkwy lights
Gov. Cooper releases statement on Roe v. Wade news
View All Local News
Elections
NC reps take stances on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion
What’s next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster …
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights …
Biden: Right to abortion ‘fundamental’
Draft opinion jolts Michigan, where abortion ban …
View All Elections
Trending Stories
Sheriff: SC shooting person of interest fled to Gastonia
Police searching for missing Charlotte woman
Riders get stuck on Carowinds coaster for 30 minutes
Man loses $133K in moving company fraud case
Who are the richest billionaires in NC?
Former teacher in court facing secret recording charges
Baby taken at gunpoint in Lancaster found safe: Police
Parkgoers uneasy after ride stalls at Carowinds
Sheriff to officer with inmate: ‘Get back here’
18-year-old charged with 19-year-old’s N CLT murder