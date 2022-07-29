Many kiddie pools come with patch kits. Similar to an inner tube repair kit, these make it easy to do basic repairs if the pool gets punctured.

Which inflatable kiddie pools are best?

Setting up an inflatable kiddie pool in the yard is a surefire way to keep kids entertained in the warmer months. Not only are these pools great fun and perfect for cooling off in, but they also encourage kids to spend more time outdoors and less time in front of a screen.

The beauty of inflatable pools is that they’re easy to set up with the help of an air pump and take up little room once packed down. You can easily stash them away when the good weather ends until next summer.

What to look for in an inflatable kiddie pool

Size

The size of a kiddie pool is important. Too-large pools are unsafe for babies and toddlers, while too-small pools aren’t fun for older kids.

Diameter or length: Kiddie pools range from less than 36 inches across for babies and toddlers to more than 10 feet long for bigger kids or the whole family.

Shape

Almost all inflatable pools are either circular or rectangular, but you can find a handful with non-uniform shapes.

Round: Round pools are usually fairly compact and great for kids to splash and lounge in.

Sunshade

If you’re concerned about sun exposure and don’t have a shady spot to place your pool, you can find options with built-in sunshades. In some cases, they’re inflatable and an integral part of the pool, but in others, they’re removable.

Drain

A drain makes it easier to let the water out of the pool when you’re done with it, or when it needs changing.

Design

Most inflatable pools come in plain colors, but you can find a handful with more eye-catching designs. Some are made to look like hamburgers, pizzas or other foodstuffs, while others are decorated with beach-themed illustrations.

Activity center

You can find some activity center pools that feature additional items to play with, such as blow-up slides, sprinklers and ring-toss games. This type of pool is ideal if you’re buying for a child likely to get bored quickly of just splashing around.

Best inflatable kiddie pools under $25

Intex Summer Sunset Kiddie Pool

This 58-inch pool has three colorful exterior rings in green, yellow and pink, so it’s perfect for brightening up your outdoor space. It’s made from durable vinyl and has a cushioned inflatable floor for the comfort of the kids using it.

Jambo Kiddie Pool

Measuring 48 inches across, this pool is compact enough for most outdoor spaces while still giving kids enough room to paddle and play. It’s great for little kids since it’s not too deep, and it’s made from a tough PVC that withstands boisterous play.

Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool

At 45 inches across and with a 6.5-inch water depth, this is a great choice for toddlers and little kids. It’s also a popular choice for use as a ball pit or for dogs to cool off in.

Vivi Mao Inflatable Baby Swimming Pool

If you’re looking for a compact inflatable pool for little kids, this is a great choice. It’s available in pink and blue with underwater designs and has a comfortable inflatable floor.

Intex Sun Shade Inflatable Pool

Thanks to its built-in inflatable sun shade, this pool is excellent for parents who worry their kids might get sunburned spending too long out in the open. It’s made from durable vinyl and has a drain to empty it.

Best inflatable kiddie pools for $25-$50

Joyin Inflatable Kiddie Pools

You get three of these pools in a pack, so they’re great for siblings who don’t want to share or for creating a mini water park in your backyard. They have cute watermelon, doughnut and pizza designs.

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Extremely spacious for the price, this pool measures 120 inches long, 72 inches wide and 22 inches deep. It’s suitable for ages 6 and up and is perfect for several kids to play in together.

SunSmart Lazy River Kiddie Pool

Ideal for toddlers, this compact pool comes with a removable sun canopy and two rubber ducks that can swim around the built-in lazy river. It packs down small, so it’s great for traveling with.

Best inflatable kiddie pools over $50

Sanni Inflatable Swimming Pool

This large rectangular inflatable pool is perfect for the entire family, measuring 118 inches long, 72 inches wide and 22 inches deep. It takes just three to four minutes to inflate with an electric pump.

Hesung Inflatable Play Center

Way more than just a kiddie pool, this one features a built-in inflatable slide, a doughnut water sprinkler, a ring toss game and a ball roller. It provides hours of fun for toddlers and little kids.

Valwix Inflatable Swimming Pool

At 122 inches long and 71 inches wide, this is far larger than your average kiddie pool. It features integrated inflatable seats that are great for lounging, making it an excellent choice for kids and adults alike.

Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Inflatable Pool

Kids and adults can all enjoy this pool on a hot day, thanks to the four corner benches where parents can comfortably sit to watch kids play. It measures a spacious 90 by 90 inches.

