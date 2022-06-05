Which gifts for Calico Critters lovers are best?

Invented in Japan, Calico Critters reached international popularity in the mid-1980s. Timeless and classic, Calico Critters are adorable miniature animal figures that often come in sets that make up complete families. Some sets include furniture, accessories and homes.

Calico Critters have a high level of detail and quality, but the main draw is that they’re cute, endearing and wholesome. Each character is unique with its own backstory, hobbies, interests, jobs and traits that make them highly memorable.

Although Calico Critters were originally marketed toward young children, they’re also collectibles, which makes them great for adult fans too.

15 gifts for Calico Critters

Top Calico Critters animals

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family

This tiny rabbit family includes a mother, father and their two children. Each bunny has jointed arms and legs that can move as well as a head that turns. Like most Calico Critters, the mother and father are 3 inches tall, while the children are 2 1/4 inches tall. They all have detailed, removable clothing, which is great for those who like to mix and match. As a set, they’re fun to play with, collect or add to Calico Critters houses.

Calico Critters Sandy Cat Family Set

For those who love cats or want to expand on an existing Calico Critters village, this family of four Calico Critters cats is a great choice. The cats are cute and fun. Plus, they have movable limbs and heads for kids who like to play pretend or want to position them in unique ways. This is a great starter set for anyone who wants to create a village.

Calico Critters Town Girl Series Silk Cat

From the newer series of Calico Critters, town girl cat Lulu has an elegant silk dress and the classic animals’ beloved design. She’ll fit right into any Calico Critters village, especially ones with a manor or two. She’s also a great standalone collectible item.

Calico Critters Baby Friends

With a baby chipmunk, cat and rabbit included, these Calico Critters friends are lifelike and made to inspire any child’s creativity and imagination. They’re also interactive with jointed limbs and removable clothes.

Top Calico Critters house sets

Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift set

This perfectly sized country home is ideal for those who want a larger house to fill in their neighborhood. With a lot of space, this Calico Critters home can fit a lot of furniture and friends inside. It’s also customizable with the option to expand it or change how many floors it has. It comes with Hopscotch Rabbit Girl and Rabbit Mother.

Luxury Townhome Gift Set

Along with two Calico Critters, this five-room luxury townhome has two floors, a staircase and an upper deck. There’s plenty of room inside for furniture, animals and other accessories. Inside, there are also two functioning lights, a dining set, kitchen appliances and more.

Calico Critters Adventure Treehouse Gift Set

Outdoor fun is ahead for the three Calico Critters — two chipmunks and a silk cat — that come with this 65-piece set. They can go fishing, have picnics, play on a slide and more. A cabin in the trees, ladders, swing and tea set are included, and connecting it to the Lakeside Lodge allows you to expand it even more.

Top Calico Critters furniture

Calico Critters Comfy Living Room Set

This 20-piece living room set comes with furniture, including a television set and stand, chairs and a table. It’s perfect for those who want to entertain tiny guests with some realistic-looking furniture pieces.

Calico Critters Bunk Bed Set

For those who need to spruce up the inside of a Calico Critters home, this matching set of bunk beds is a great gift. It comes with eight pieces of furniture and accessories, including the beds, a ladder, blankets, mattress pads and pillows.

Calico Critters Country Bathroom Set

With enough furniture and accessories to complete any Calico Critters bathroom, this set complements any rustic or country-style home. Each piece is made from durable plastic and sized perfectly for the animals. Plus, interactive components like the plunger and standing shower inspire one’s imagination.

Top Calico Critters accessories

Calico Critters Breakfast Playset

With appliances and food, this set is a must-have addition for any Calico Critters kitchen. Everything is creatively designed and interactive, right down to the bunny-shaped pancakes that fit inside the pancake maker.

Calico Critters School Lunch Set

This set includes cookware, utensils and dining room tables. It comes with a lunch lady named Ava Cuddle Bear too. In all, there are more than 50 pieces — enough for multiple complete meals.

Calico Critters Family Picnic Van

This giant van is perfect for Calico Critters lovers with a larger collection of animals because it can hold up to 10 animals at a time. Not only is it a great addition to any Calico Critters village, it’s also a creative way to inspire interactive play. This van converts into a complete picnic-table set with everything from the plates and coffee mugs to toy croissants.

Calico Critters Sunshine Nursery Bus

For the Calico Critters babies, this nursery bus is great for a multitude of uses. Capable of holding up to 12 critters, its roof can convert into a slide and staircase for a fun experience. The removable seats can transform the back of the bus into a little pool area. Plus, it comes with decorative stickers that can be used to customize the bus.

Calico Critters Grocery Market

This complete starter kit includes 30-plus pieces with everything you’d ever need to set up your own miniature grocery market. It’s a great gift, especially for those who are building a Calico Critters village.

