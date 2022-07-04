Which magic kits are best?

Professional magicians have been baffling audiences for hundreds of years, igniting a sense of childlike wonder and even offering a glimpse into the unknown. If you’ve ever thought about attempting some of these perplexing tricks yourself, there’s no better time than the present.

Today, there are dozens of kits to choose from, each offering a wide variety of tricks for any aspiring magician to learn, regardless of age. For a great introductory magic kit that’s loaded with entertaining tricks, check out the Learn & Climb Mega Magic Kit for Kids.

What to know before you buy a magic kit

Suggested age and skill level

There are magic kits for aspiring magicians of any age and skill level, each with their own tricks, props and levels of complexity. Kits that are designed for children will typically have smaller props and simple tricks full of humor and whimsy, while magic kits for older teenagers and adults will include more detailed illusions and complex sleight of hand maneuvers.

Most manufacturers clearly advertise the suggested age and skill level for their products, but you can also determine the intended audience by looking at the product’s packaging and included accessories. A kit that has darker, more mysterious packaging is typically geared towards older magicians, while a colorful kit is often meant for children.

Trick types

Certain magic kits may focus on a particular type of trick. Consider the kind of magic you wish to learn before investing your time and money into a particular style.

Arguably the most popular type of magic trick around today, card tricks are appealing to many aspiring magicians because they typically only require a standard deck of cards to complete. Sleight of hand tricks: These classic tricks consist of using subtle, fine motor skills and misdirection to deceive the audience.

These classic tricks consist of using subtle, fine motor skills and misdirection to deceive the audience. Traditional style: Typically found in magic kits that are geared towards children, traditional style tricks usually incorporate classic props like top hats, magic wands and stuffed rabbits.

Typically found in magic kits that are geared towards children, traditional style tricks usually incorporate classic props like top hats, magic wands and stuffed rabbits. Professional illusions: Popularized by high-profile illusionists like Criss Angel and David Blaine, these tricks are usually included in kits for adults and are particularly complex and challenging.

Popularized by high-profile illusionists like Criss Angel and David Blaine, these tricks are usually included in kits for adults and are particularly complex and challenging. Educational magic tricks: Many magic kits for kids include tricks that require math, science and memory skills. These tricks are great for educating children while also entertaining them.

What to look for in a quality magic kit

Props and accessories

Depending on the type of magic tricks you plan to learn, your kit could come with a wide variety of props and accessories. Magic coins, cards, trick ropes and wands are just a few of the fun items that could be included. These can range in quality from simple, plastic parts to high-quality wooden and metal props, depending on the kit. If you’re interested in magic props, look closely at the product’s specs before purchasing.

Instructions

Detailed, step-by-step instructions are crucial when picking out a magic kit. Look for a kit that comes with an instructional DVD or online video link. If you decide to buy a kit without video instructions, look for one with a detailed, illustrated manual. If all else fails, the internet is a great source for magic trick instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on a magic kit

While relatively affordable, the cost of a magic kit can vary depending on the suggested age range and the quality of included props and accessories. Most consumers can expect to pay around $20-$50 for a high-quality magic kit.

Magic kit FAQ

What are the easiest magic tricks?

A. There are many simple illusions and tricks that can be learned in less than a day. Magic kits for kids are full of easy tricks like the rubber pencil, the disappearing coin trick and more.

My child is shy. Is a magic kit a good idea?

A. Learning magic tricks is a great way for introverted children to gain confidence and public speaking skills while having fun with magic.

What’s the best magic kit to buy?

Top magic kit

Learn & Climb Mega Magic Kit for Kids

What you need to know: A versatile kit for kids that comes with over 100 magic tricks and tons of props.

What you’ll love: A comprehensive introduction for any child interested in magic, this kit includes a step-by-step instructional DVD and illustrated manual that goes over every trick in detail. Tricks range from easy to intermediate difficulty, so aspiring magicians should be entertained for hours.

What you should consider: The props are small and mostly made of relatively poor-quality plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magic kit for the money

Ideal My First Magic Set

What you need to know: A fun and affordable magic kit that’s great for young magicians looking for a simple introduction into magic tricks.

What you’ll love: Recommended for kids aged 4 and up, this budget-friendly magic kit includes over 30 props and 25 memorable tricks like the classic vanishing coin illusion and disappearing crayons. The kit also comes with an instructional booklet and codes to unlock online videos.

What you should consider: While this kit is perfectly suited for young children, most older kids and teenagers will find the magic tricks to be way too simplistic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Magic kit worth checking out

Jim Stott Magic – My First Magic Kit

What you need to know: A starter kit that’s a great resource for teaching simple yet impressive magic tricks.

What you’ll love: Written by a professional magician with decades of experience under his belt, this simple magic kit is loaded with tricks that are perfect for any magician aged 5 and up. In addition to an instructional booklet, the purchase comes with access to a secret website that’s full of additional tricks.

What you should consider: Despite the suggested age range, some younger magicians may have trouble practicing these tricks without assistance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

