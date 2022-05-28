Which Thor action figures are best?

Thor, also known as the “God of Thunder,” is one of the most recognizable and essential characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his hammer “Mjolnir” and his ax “Stormbreaker,” he has iconic weapons that rival Captain America’s shield. A Thor action figure will help grow or start any Avengers collection.

Thor’s popularity in both comic books and movies has led to his merchandise being popular. Naturally, action figures are the most sought-after superhero toy, and the Marvel Legends: 80th Anniversary: Thor Action Figure will inspire any child or fan.

What to know before you buy a Thor action figure

A Thor action figure is just one of many Marvel toys that you can purchase. However, action figures and their accessories usually prove to be the most popular toys for movie franchises. However, buying that action figure isn’t as easy as you might think.

The era

Thor has been around since 1962. He has appeared in comic books, animation, movies and video games. Naturally, he has changed from decade to decade and movie to movie. Some younger children interested in the Marvel motion pictures may not be familiar with his look in print. Like many MCU characters, the comic versions have been updated for a less camp and more contemporary look. Consider the design of the Thor you are buying and the tastes of the person that’s receiving the action figure.

Play vs. display

Younger children will want to play with their action figures. However, older children and collectors may prefer to make awesome battle poses and display them in bedrooms. Action figures wanted for play should be durable and not have fragile accessories. Display items could be that little more delicate and not suitable for young children.

Compatibility

There are different series of Marvel action figures, and some are different sizes. This means that any accessories might be incompatible. When buying a new Thor action figure, ensure it is from the same series of already owned figures. A 12-inch Thor may look odd battling a 6-inch Hulk.

What to look for in a quality Thor action figure

Points of articulation

It may be challenging to get your figure to display the poses you want without enough articulation points. Basic action figures should at least be able to move their legs, shoulders and torso. More premium figures meant for display should have many more moveable joints.

Details

Any action figure nowadays should have good detail. Even the most budget-friendly figure should have an appealing level of detail. Pricier display figures should have a high level of detail and resemble the actor that played the part if it is a movie version.

Accessories

Many Marvel characters have iconic weapons, and Thor is most recognizable when wielding his hammer, Mjolnir. After “Avengers: Endgame,” the Stormbreaker ax has risen in popularity. Any Thor action figure should have at least one of these weapons of choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thor action figure

You can find more miniature action figures at 3.75-inches for under $20. They are sturdy and designed for play. More articulated and detailed figures designed for display will cost anywhere up to $200.

Thor action figure FAQ

Can a Thor action figure become a collectible item?

A. Yes. Any action figure could be a good investment. If this is the purchase goal, the best advice is not to remove the figure from the packaging. If buying online, make sure the box arrives in pristine condition, and return any that do not. Storage is also crucial, so avoid cold and hot conditions. Room temperature works best. For figures removed from packaging, clean them regularly and display them at room temperature.

Who are the best characters to buy with a Thor action figure?

A. You can collect Thor alongside any Marvel character. In terms of villains, his brother Loki is a sometime ally and a sometime nemesis. Still, the most fun had will be with his Avenger buddies Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk or Hawkeye. A Thanos figure will also allow you to act out Avengers movie scenarios.

What are the best Thor action figures to buy?

Top Thor action figure

Marvel Legends: 80th Anniversary: Thor Action Figure

What you need to know: Marvel celebrated 80 years of publication with high-quality figures based on their comic-book iterations, including this cool Thor.

What you’ll love: The molding and detail on this Thor are excellent. The character features his familiar long blond hair and chiseled jawline. He doesn’t look in the mood for games, and Mjolnir features the enchantment uttered by Thor’s father, Odin, inscribed on it.

What you should consider: Young fans of the Avengers’ movie version of the character may be unfamiliar with this comic-book look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thor action figure for the money

Marvel Legends: The Infinity Saga Thor

What you need to know: Fans of “Avengers: Endgame” will be delighted to see both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker included as accessories in this quality action figure.

What you’ll love: This Thor figure has multiple points of articulation to display awesome action poses with both his weapons of choice. He can be collected with other Marvel Legends action figures and join in on imaginative battles and stories.

What you should consider: Small parts mean those under four will have to wait till they’re older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: Thor & Lady Sif: The Dark World

What you need to know: Featuring Lady Sif from earlier Thor movies, these two characters are based on their appearance in the battle with the rock monster in “Thor: The Dark World.”

What you’ll love: These two awesome characters feature numerous articulation points. Lady Sif has a few weapons to choose from, and Thor has his hammer. This means that you can readily display many poses. The detail is good, and the movie stars’ features are accurate.

What you should consider: Lady Sif may no longer be a significant character in the MCU, so some children may prefer another character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

