(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Checkers secured the Atlantic Division with a win Saturday night.

A stalemate with Providence was broken by Zac Dalpa when he found the back of the net in the third period.

Gustav Olofsson added an empty netter in the final minute. The team will have a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, rookie Cole Schwindt joins CSL to talk about everything Checkers hockey.