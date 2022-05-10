BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Checkers seized Game 1 in a best of five series against the Bridgeport Islanders Tuesday night.

The game did not begin in Charlotte’s favor as Bridgeport’s Austin Czarnik went untouched in the slot and tipped one home past Joey Daccord.

Seven minutes later, Czarnik scored another.

But Charlotte decided to start scoring goals, too.

Alexander True put up two of his own in the second period off two separate assists from Max McCormick. That set up a massive third period for the Checkers.

That’s where Gustav Olafson became the hero and the fans back home in Charlotte began to cheer.

The Checkers will play Game 2 Thursday at 7:00 p.m. once more in Bridgeport.