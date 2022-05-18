TULSA, Okla. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The PGA Championship begins Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Groupings are lookin’ good:

Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith, Rory McIlroy

Scottie Schefler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

But as everyone knows, the course can provide a handful of challenges, as the conditions can be extremely challenging.

“You can’t hide, you have to do everything well,” said Rahm. “There’s no surprise that the winning scores here have been as high as they have.”

Bryson DeChambeau will not be participating as he withdrew Wednesday, still dealing with a hand injury.

Favorites to win the PGA Championship this year are Jon Rahm at 11-1.

Scheffler and Thomas follow at 12-1, and Speith sits at 18-1.

Tiger Woods sits at a longshot at 65-1 but won the event the last time it was held at Southern Hills in 2007.