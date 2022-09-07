CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The United States squad assembled for this month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in south charlotte has been finalized, officials announced Wednesday.

Team Captain Davis Love III rounded out his 12-player roster with six captain picks. Headlined by winner of the Masters and the US and British Opens, Jordan Spieth will be joined by Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, and Cameron Young.

Those six join Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Tony Finau. Scheffler won the 2022 Masters and was runner-up at the 2022 US Open.

“This will be Jordan’s fourth Presidents Cup appearance, which makes him easily the veteran member of a young team,” Love said. “At age 29, he is mature beyond his years and will serve as a great mentor to some of our rookies, while also being one of the top players we’ll count on to play well at Quail Hollow.”

Morikawa most recently captured the 2021 British Open. He also won the 2020 PGA Championship.

“Collin is one of the top players in the world and has shown time and again that he is prepared to play his best golf on some of the game’s biggest stages. It’s easy to forget that he’s only 25 at times, but he carries himself like a seasoned veteran and I know that steady calmness will be a great benefit to our team at Quail Hollow.”

The tournament will be held at the south Charlotte golf course from September 20-25. The 2022 U.S. team is the youngest in history with an average age of 29.6.