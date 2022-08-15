CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to be the Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the tournament announced on Monday.

“We are thankful for President Biden’s acceptance of our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup with the event’s return to the United States,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The Presidents Cup has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders, spanning several decades and many countries across all party lines, and the addition of President Biden to that list of men and women will help promote and grow the event worldwide and further our efforts in unifying people through the game of golf.”

The tournament at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club golf course begins September 20th. Davis Love II will captain 12 of the top U.S. golfers against 12 top golfers from around the world, excluding Europe, captained by Trevor Immelman. There is no purse or prize money, just bragging rights, and proceeds from the tournament go towards charities.

Presidents Cup field potentially impacted by new LIV Golf tour

Biden joins a distinguished group of world leaders.

2019 – Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia

2017 – 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump

2015 – President Park Geun-hye, South Korea

2013 – 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama

2011 – Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australia

2009 – 44th U.S. President Barack Obama

2007 – Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada

2005 – 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush

2003 – President Thabo Mbeki, Republic of South Africa

2000 – 42nd U.S. President, William Jefferson Clinton

1998 – Prime Minister John Howard, Australia

1996 – 41st U.S. President, George H.W. Bush

1994 – 38th U.S. President, Gerald R. Ford