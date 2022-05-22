Which lights for helmets are best?

Lights for helmets not only help you see better when cycling or working but also allow others to see you coming, which keeps you and those around you safer. Lights for helmets work best when they provide you with options for flash, dual-sided lights and strap or mount adjustability. Before purchasing a light for a helmet, consider the purpose of the light, the brightness and the battery life.

If you are looking for a bright LED helmet light that is rechargeable, has a long battery life and is durable against various weather conditions, the Brightside Bike Lights Topside Bike Helmet Light is the top choice.

What to know before you buy lights for helmets

Purpose

You may need a helmet light for recreational uses, like cycling and exercise, or work attire. Firefighters, construction workers and miners get the most use out of lights for helmets.

You will probably want a mounting bracket rather than an adjustable strap if you use the light for recreational activities. These brackets will clip onto handlebars and bike helmets securely to guide the way as you exercise, and they’ll also make it easy for others to see you too. Profession: Lights for helmets that are used for work will not feature a bracket, but instead will have a strap that fastens horizontally around the helmet to provide you with adjustable means of increased sight.

Power

The best lights for helmets will be designed with optimal power so that the light will shine as long as you need it. A dim helmet light is not very useful for you if you can’t see what’s in front of you and others can’t see you from a far distance.

Battery life

Before purchasing a light for your helmet consider the battery life of the light. Most lights will last for over 20 hours while just having to charge for three hours. The less time that the light has to charge to regain maximum power, the more you will be able to utilize the item. If the battery life is extensive, you can travel a farther distance before having to return to charge the light.

What to look for in quality lights for helmets

Flashing

The best lights for helmets will come with a flashing option. This means that the light can stay consistent or flash one or two different colors to signal to others in your path that you are passing by. Flashing lights are important because they gather more attention than consistent lights. This feature also gives you more control over how you want the light to work.

Adjustable

You’ll be more comfortable if you can adjust your helmet light for a secure fit. An adjustable bracket will feature a method of tightening the item depending on the size of your helmet and handlebars, while lights with straps will feature a buckle that allows you to shorten or lengthen the item.

Secure

Helmet lights of the best quality will securely clamp or fasten so that you do not have to worry about the item falling off and breaking when in use. The more secure an item is, the more durable it will be. Secure lights will possess enough adjustability so that they can fit any size and style of helmet.

How much you can expect to spend on lights for helmets

The best lights for helmets will cost $30-$55 depending on the quality of the item, battery life, security of the bracket and flashing features. Items with the brightest lights, longest battery life and adjustable mounting will be priced higher.

Lights for helmets FAQ

Where else can I mount a helmet light?

A. Some lights for helmets can be strapped or mounted on surfaces other than helmets. Lights that feature adjustable straps can be wrapped around the forehead and other parts of the body. Lights with mounting brackets typically also securely strap to handlebars or spaces on the back of the bike.

Why is it important for a helmet light to be waterproof?

A. A helmet needs to be waterproof so that it can withstand rain. It is impossible to control the weather and if it starts to rain while you are cycling or working with the light on, it will be damaged. A waterproof item makes it more durable and protects the light from destruction.

What are the best lights for helmets to buy?

Top light for helmet

Brightside Bike Lights Topside Bike Helmet Light

What you need to know: This bike helmet light provides light for up to 43 hours at a time. This light is small and compact and securely hooks onto all cycling helmets. This light is both constant and interchanging and can stay either red or white or blink both colors at once. It can be charged quickly.

What you’ll love: This light features LED technology that is bright enough to be used in both the daytime and nighttime. Users do not need tools to clip and mount the light on their helmet. This item is waterproof and can also be attached to the handlebars of the bike if you prefer to not wear it on your head.

What you should consider: Some users find it hard to attach the bracket to the helmet when mounting the item and the wide beam can be dim.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top light for a helmet for the money

Slonik Lumen Rechargeable LED Headlamp

What you need to know: This LED headlamp is primarily used by those who are required to wear construction helmets for work or protection purposes. The light is entirely waterproof and is stretchy and adjustable to different-sized heads and helmets.

What you’ll love: The light stays lit for up to 8 hours at a time. It only takes 3 hours to charge the item and it has two light modes that allow you to save battery if needed. This light can be charged via USB and comes with a protective cap that protects that charging port from water. It is easy to mount and use. It is designed to be durable against harsh weather conditions.

What you should consider: The light may not be as bright or waterproof as you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greerride Rechargeable Bike Helmet Light

What you need to know: This bike helmet light features flashing and steady light modes that allow you to choose how you want to be seen. You can use it during day or night, as it features a front and a backlight for more coverage. This product can run for 22 hours when fully charged.

What you’ll love: This light is waterproof, durable and rechargeable by USB. The mounting device is adjustable and you can put it on bike handlebars, too. It comes with all of the supplies necessary to mount and charge.

What you should consider: The battery life may not hold the full charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

