RALEIGH, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The N.C. State Wolfpack have been left out of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, many feel it could be the biggest snub of the season.

The Wolfpack finished 36-21 and went 12-15 against the selected 64 NCAA Tournament field.

We are shocked and disappointed that our baseball team did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament. We hurt for our student-atheltes and coaches who worked so hard and who we believe deserved this opprotunity. Boo Corrigan, Director of Athletics

The Wolfpack are coming off a 9-5 loss in the ACC Championship game versus UNC. State defeated Wake Forest, Miami, and Pitt to reach the title game.

Each of those teams held better ACC records than N.C. State this season.

“[N.C. State] not getting in after making that run in the ACC tournament is an absolute joke,” tweeted D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Last year, the Wolfpack were stripped of an opportunity to advance to the College World Series because of COVID-19-related issues. They were eliminated from the tournament in the process, and Vanderbilt advanced to the final by default.

The team had made five straight tournament appearances before the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID.