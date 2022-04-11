QUEEN CITY NEWS – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is calling on the county’s largest banks to eliminate overdraft fees on consumer accounts.

“The big banks have to stop. It’s not fair to their customers,” Stein said. “Overdraft fees end up costing working families incredible amounts of money. It can actually drive people into a financial hole,” Stein said.

In 2020, the Financial Health Network found that Americans were charged more than $12.4 billion in overdraft fees.

“The banks do this because they make a ton of money,” Stein said.

In Charlotte, some banks have already addressed the call to eliminate fees.

During the pandemic, Ally Bank announced it would temporarily end overdraft fees, but then extended the policy indefinitely.

“We were never really a bank that relied on punitive fees as part of our banking model, so for us, it was a really easy decision to do it right and help those that were less fortunate and needed the help,” Ally Bank’s head of deposits Anand Talwar said.

While Bank of America is still charging customers $35 when they overspend the balance in their account, the bank said it is reducing the fee to $10 dollars starting in May.

“Ending these overdraft fees is the right thing to do for their customers because it is just a way of taking money from the people who can afford it least, and a lot of the big banks have already put an end, and it’s time for all of the big banks to do the right thing by their customers and stop taking financial exploitation of them.”